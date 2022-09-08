After week one of the college football season, we recap the weekend for the Big 12 conference and power rank the teams ahead of week two’s loaded slate of matchups. 1. Baylor The reigning Big 12 champions look just as solid as they did last season and appear to be one of the best teams in the conference. The #9 Bears opened their season with a 69-10 victory over Albany and although the matchup might not mean much, the Bears dominated. Starting quarterback Blake Shapen threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown of his own.

Albany served as a warmup for the Bears’ week two matchup in Provo against #21 BYU late night on ESPN this weekend. The Cougars are three-point favorites in Vegas this weekend. 2. Oklahoma The Sooners took care of business hosting UTEP on Saturday, defeating the Miners handedly 45-13. Brett Venables secured his first victory as Oklahoma head coach while UCF transfer QB Dillon Gabriel threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns in his Sooner debut.

Oklahoma plays another lackluster opponent in Kent State this weekend and are 33.5-point favorites. 3. Oklahoma State I was thoroughly unimpressed with the Cowboys this weekend, and despite the great stat line from the preseason All-Conference quarterback in Spencer Sanders, I thought he struggled to find his footing in the first half. On top of that, I think it is slightly worrisome that Oklahoma State gave up 44 points to Central Michigan no matter the fact that most of the points were scored against the second team. Due to that, I decided to drop the Cowboys a spot from my preseason poll ahead of their matchup against Arizona State in Stillwater this weekend. Oklahoma State is 11.5-point favorites in the matchup. 4.Texas The Longhorns were what I expected them to be in their season opening victory over Louisiana-Monroe with the ultra-talented Longhorns defeating the Warhawks 52-10. Quinn Ewers put up a decent stat line after throwing an interception on his second snap from scrimmage with 225 yards and two touchdowns. Texas hosts #1 Alabama this weekend where they are 20-point underdogs and rightfully so. 5. Iowa State The Cyclones defeated Southeast Missouri State 42-10 on Saturday where star wide receiver Xavier Hutchingson carried his team with a three touchdown, 128 receiving yard performance.

I expected Iowa State to drive most of their offense through Hutchingson with the departure of Breece Hall and Landen Akers to the NFL, and he shined on Saturday. Hutchingson and the Cyclones have a great test against bitter in-state rival Iowa on the road. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites for what should be a great game. 6. Kansas State The Wildcats handedly defeated South Dakota in their season opener 34-0 on the back of standout running back Deuce Vaughn who had 126 rushing yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. However, the debut of Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez could have gone better as he was 11-15 for 53 yards and only 39 yards rushing. The Wildcat’s offense was very rush heavy in the victory, running the ball 45 times compared to only 19 throws. The Wildcats host SEC competition in Missouri on Saturday where they are favored by 7.5-points. 7. Texas Tech We all know the story surrounding the Red Raiders after their 63-10 thumping of Murray State over the weekend. How do they respond with the loss of Tyler Shough for the next 3-6 weeks? Tech will turn the reins over to Donovan Smith this weekend for the second time in as many seasons and everyone surrounding the program has faith in the redshirt sophomore. The Red Raiders can jump up these power rankings over the next three weeks with very competitive teams headed to Lubbock, starting Saturday against #25 Houston where they are three-point favorites. 8. West Virginia The Mountaineers suffered defeat at the hands of Pitt in the first Backyard Brawl in a long-time last Thursday night. West Virginia was driving near the end but an incomplete pass near the goal line sealed its defeat. New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell had Georgia transfer JT Daniels airing the ball out enroute to his 214-yard, two touchdown performance. Daniels also had an interception and could’ve had a few more if Pitt’s DBs took advantage. West Virginia hosts Big 12 foe Kansas in their first home game of the season where they are 13.5-point favorites. 9. TCU I was really unimpressed with the Horned Frogs this weekend in new head coach’s Sonny Dykes debut. When you’re up 7-6 at halftime against one of the worst programs in the power five without scoring an offensive touchdown, there’s a problem. No matter what the score says, TCU was lackluster against Colorado in their 38-13 victory. TCU’s home opener comes on Saturday against Tarleton State. 10. Kansas On Friday, Kansas defeated Tennesee Tech 56-10 for their first win of the season and look to be improved from what they were last season with some solid additions from the transfer portal. The Jayhawks first true test of the season comes against West Virginia in Morgantown this weekend.