For three years running now, Tyler Shough has been named the game one starter for Texas Tech. In the two previous, Shough has seen his playing time either cut down or severed entirely, both times due to injuries in the same shoulder. Going into the 2023 season, Shough has all the momentum in the world following a successful final stretch of 2022, where he led the Red Raiders to four straight victories and was named the TaxAct Texas Bowl MVP. Playing under new head coach Joey McGuire last season, the QB competition was always seen as wide open. This led to an announcement of a starter not coming until August, a move McGuire openly admitted did not help the locker room. This time around, the Red Raiders named Shough the starter two months earlier than last time, a move the fifth-year senior hopes will pay dividends for the team. “I think it just shows the belief that we have in each other and in me and it’s an honor,” Shough said during the player breakout session of the 2023 Big 12 Media Days. “It’s kind of a testament to where this team is and we’re a player-led program. I feel like I’ve taken that leap and taking the more leadership role, expanding on this offense, expanding with my reach on the team. We’re seeing a lot more evidence of that in our workouts and that’s been a lot more fun.”





Shough (© Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Going into his final collegiate season, it is no surprise Shough wants to see his hard work rewarded with results on the field. Off the field though, the Arizona native is just getting to work. A topic highlighted by coach McGuire in his press conference, the Tech football team accumulated 1300 hours of community service in the past season. Contributing to that mark were both Shough and McGuire, the pair recently being nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team. Fans might recognize this honor, as star defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was honored by the AFCA last season, as well. The idea that he is making an impact is not lost on Shough. “It’s everything, it’s such a huge honor for me because I love Lubbock so much,” Shough said. “Ever since I got here a couple years ago, it’s like I’ve immediately embraced myself in the culture. The “West Texas Tough” mentality. My fiance is a teacher here in Lubbock and helping out those kids and do everything I can in the community just brings me a lot of joy. Honestly, football only lasts so long and you only have so much outreach as a player, but anything you can do off the field, I take a lot of pride in.” Shough will have a lot more to take pride in when he and the Red Raiders suit up to kick off the season at Wyoming Sept. 2. A week later, the Oregon Ducks come into Lubbock, making for a reunion in Tech’s home opener. While many are circling their calendars for Sept. 9 as potentially the Red Raiders’ national coming out party, Shough is more focused on the team staying true to themselves all season long. “We have high expectations for ourselves and we don’t really care what other people think,” Shough said. “They’re gonna doubt us no matter what. Even if they’re praising us we’re gonna go out there and just try to stay true to our brand and go play. That’s just gonna be the toughest, hardest working, most competitive team out there on the field.”

