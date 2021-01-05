RedRaiderSports - Shannon scores 22, Texas Tech defeats Kansas State, 82-71

Shannon scores 22, Texas Tech defeats Kansas State, 82-71
Texas Tech hit reset on Tuesday evening in a 82-71 win over Kansas State. The win is Texas Tech's second of the year in Big 12 Conference play.
Chris Beard rolled out a new starting lineup with Mac McClung, Marcus Santos-Silva, Kyler Edwards, Micah Peavy and Kevin McCullar.
Missing from the starting five was Terrence Shannon Jr., who ended up leading the team on the floor with 22 points off the bench.
In total, three Red Raiders scored in double digits. McClung chipped in 16 points and Santos-Silva finished with 14.
Only three bench players scored in the game. Outside of Shannon, Jamarius Burton scored four and Nimari Burnett pitched in two points.
Cleared for takeoff 🛫 @Sn1per_T #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/49jiLBHavh— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 6, 2021
Kansas State's foul trouble led to Texas Tech taking 36 free throws and connecting on 30. The Wildcats only went to the free throw line nine times, but made every attempt.
Texas Tech edged out its opponent on the glass, 33-27, with McCullar leading the team with seven. Shannon grabbed six rebounds on the night.
Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack led the Wildcats on offense with 17 points apiece. Pack scored 15 of his final number in the first half of the game.
FINAL STATS
UP NEXT
Texas Tech takes flight to take on Iowa State at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Ames.
The Wildcats return home to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.