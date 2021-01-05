RedRaiderSports - Shannon scores 22, Texas Tech defeats Kansas State, 82-71

Texas Tech hit reset on Tuesday evening in a 82-71 win over Kansas State. The win is Texas Tech's second of the year in Big 12 Conference play.

Chris Beard rolled out a new starting lineup with Mac McClung, Marcus Santos-Silva, Kyler Edwards, Micah Peavy and Kevin McCullar.

Missing from the starting five was Terrence Shannon Jr., who ended up leading the team on the floor with 22 points off the bench.

In total, three Red Raiders scored in double digits. McClung chipped in 16 points and Santos-Silva finished with 14.

Only three bench players scored in the game. Outside of Shannon, Jamarius Burton scored four and Nimari Burnett pitched in two points.