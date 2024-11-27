Senior day emotions not exclusive to Texas Tech’s multi-year mainstays

Senior Day across all sports offers a different emotional dynamic than most other home games.

To the Texas Tech players that are celebrated Saturday before the Red Raiders take on West Virginia, it may not be the complete end of the football road, but it signifies the last time they get to suit up in front of the Lubbock crowd for a place they have called home for several seasons.

With the transfer portal becoming as prominent as ever, though, the real connection that players develop to a singular place can quickly diminish with student-athletes bouncing from school-to-school. Still, even a short amount of time in one place can have a profound effect.

“I’m definitely already feeling the emotions,” safety CJ Baskerville told the media Tuesday. “I know I was only here for two years but Texas Tech changed my life, it really did. Texas Tech allowed me to come back home and play in front of my friends and family, which I’ve always dreamed of doing. I’ve met the best people here, people that I’ll cherish forever in my life.

Every morning I wake up, I think about how Saturday is gonna be my last time playing in The Jones, I get a little emotional. On Saturday I'm definitely gonna feel some type of way about it, but I'm definitely gonna put it out on the field of how important and how passionate I feel about this place.”



