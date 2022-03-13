Selection Sunday projections and odds for Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday is finally here, and the Red Raiders will soon find out where they're headed, and who they'll be matched up against in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

According to bracketmatrix.com, which takes an average of 140 different bracket projections, Texas Tech is an average 3.02 seed, and their most likely matchup would be the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference. The Red Raiders are listed as high as a four seed in eight brackets and as low as a two seed in five brackets.

The show gets started this afternoon at 5 PM on CBS but until then, let's take a look around the country at where the Red Raiders are projected to land, who they'll matchup against, and their NCAA Tournament odds.