One of the added bonuses of hiring good coaches is the possibility that they will bring over players they have strong relationships with.

Earlier this week Texas Tech announced the hiring of Kenny Perry from SMU, and right away Perry put on his recruiting cap, offering Juan Seguin offensive tackle Quinton Harris.

Harris, who is committed to Perry's former program, is now set to travel to Lubbock for his official visit his weekend.

What you need to know...

... Harris announced his offer from Texas Tech on November 29th.

... In addition to Texas Tech, Harris holds offers from Kansas, SMU and Oklahoma State. He is also receiving interest from the new staff at TCU.

... Harris is listed at 6-foot-8, 295 pounds by Rivals.

... Harris helped his Seguin Cougars to a 6-5 record in 2021. As an offense they put up 1,291 yards passing and 2,881 yards rushing on the season.

Texas Tech coaches: "Coach Perry has always been a good guy to me, he's always been there for me. Ever since I committed to SMU, he made it feel like it was home and seemed like a guy I could trust and build a relationship with. He's a great guy, I just love talking to him every time, calling him, texting him. Every time we get on the phone we always have a good conversation so I have a good relationship with him.

When coach Perry was over here in Arlington at my school, he Facetime'd coach (Joey) McGuire and we talked for a little bit, but I didn't get to fully have a one-on-one conversation with him just yet."