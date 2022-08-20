Scrimmage Two Takeaways presented by Energy Renovation Center

On Saturday, head coach Joey McGuire was made available to the media after the second scrimmage of the fall.

McGuire opened his press conference recapping the scrimmage and mentioned the lone injury of the afternoon. “Good scrimmage, really good scrimmage. I feel like we came out really healthy,” McGuire said. “Jordan Brown came out banged up a little, took him in. We think its an ankle, Drew thinks it’s a sprain.”

McGuire gave a statement on the quarterback position, saying that a starter will be named early next week. “We’re going to go in and grade this scrimmage, I feel like we’re in a position to make an announcement on either Monday or Tuesday,” McGuire said. “I think coming into this everyone had a good idea of who it is.” McGuire continued speaking on the quarterback position, speaking about some of the plans for week one at the position. “The one thing that I will tell y’all,” McGuire said. “We’re going to play all three week one. It won’t be a rotation, the other two will have packages.”

McGuire spoke about the competition on the offensive line, reiterating the emergence of redshirt freshman Jacoby Jackson. “I feel good about our outside guys, we know who our left tackle is, and I feel good about the right tackle Monroe Mills,” McGuire said. “On the interior guys, you got Weston Wright and Landon Peterson. The other guy who is in the mix is Jacoby Jackson. He’s had a great camp; he’ll play both guards. It might be a little different, we might play three guards.” McGuire echoed the sentiment of announcing a starting center, saying that a starter will be announced early in the week. “I think we’re going to come out of this and announce on Tuesday,” McGuire said. “We’re going to compete every week and were going to but our best guys out there every week. On Tuesday, we’re going to have our offensive line that we’re going to play Murray State with.” Coach McGuire gave insight on the two-deep depth chart for the wide receiver position during his availability. “The number two out there (Z position) is Brady Boyd, but he can go inside and outside,” McGuire said. “It helps getting JJ (Sparkman) back so we can have a solid guy behind JB (Jerand Bradley).”

McGuire closed out his press conference speaking about the corner position and who is likely slotting in in the secondary. “I really feel good about Rayshad, Dunlap, and Adrian and if something really crazy happens Kobee can slot in there,” McGuire said. “Adrian Frye has been playing some boundary safety, played some today, so you could get that.”