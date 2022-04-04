Scotlandville (LA) offensive tackle Jamall Franklin's recruitment is just starting to pick up, and following a strong spring on the camp circuit expect that to continue moving forward.

Franklin showed out at the Under Armour Next All-America Camp last month, where RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-6, 379 pound prospect for the latest.



What you need to know...

... Franklin announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 4th, 2022.

... He has since picked up additional offers from Incarnate Word, South Alabama, Louisiana, Tulane and Southern University. He also took a visit to LSU in early March.

... Franklin won New Orleans Rivals Camp Series offensive line MVP.

... Franklin helped lead his Scotlandville Hornets to a 5-5 record in 2021.

Thoughts on UA camp: "It was very competitive out here today. The guys out here were competing at each level, I played both offensive and defensive line. We all have the same goals in mind and that is to go to college and to the next level so I respect the guys competition and their grind."

LSU visit: "LSU visit, it was amazing. I liked it, especially with me being from Baton Rouge, being a kid in Port Allen, Louisiana, right across the bridge from LSU. It was a good visit, it opened my eyes, the experience and what they expect at the SEC level."