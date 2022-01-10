 RedRaiderSports - Sardaar Calhoun leaves team, intends to transfer from Texas Tech
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-10 19:07:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Sardaar Calhoun leaves team, intends to transfer from Texas Tech

Sardaar Calhoun transferred to Texas Tech from Florida State.
Sardaar Calhoun transferred to Texas Tech from Florida State. (Chase Seabolt)
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
Senior Writer
@bmsoliz

Texas Tech Athletics announced on Monday that Sardaar Calhoun communicated his intent to transfer from the university and has left the men's basketball program.

Calhoun played in eight games for Texas Tech this season and averaged 3.5 points per game with a total of 66 minutes of playing time.

Calhoun last played in a non-conference game against Arkansas State. He did not participate in the first two Big 12 games of the season.

Calhoun transferred to Texas Tech following his stint at Florida State.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}