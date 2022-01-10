Sardaar Calhoun leaves team, intends to transfer from Texas Tech

Texas Tech Athletics announced on Monday that Sardaar Calhoun communicated his intent to transfer from the university and has left the men's basketball program.

Calhoun played in eight games for Texas Tech this season and averaged 3.5 points per game with a total of 66 minutes of playing time.

Calhoun last played in a non-conference game against Arkansas State. He did not participate in the first two Big 12 games of the season.

Calhoun transferred to Texas Tech following his stint at Florida State.