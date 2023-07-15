Texas Tech and DBs coach Marcel Yates continued a strong run of defensive back commits in the last couple weeks, adding Killeen (TX) Shoemaker DB Malik Esquerra to an already impressive and lengthy class.

At the time of his commitment, the 6-foot-3, 185 pound Esquerra held eight offers and had a top five which included Tech, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and TCU. Like many other prospects that the current staff have recruited, Tech was Esquerra’s first Division 1 offer back in April, and his recruitment has taken off from there.

Esquerra says he had a pretty good idea early on that he wanted to be a Red Raider, and it had a lot to do with the coaching staff and opportunity to see the field early.

"Texas Tech was the best move for me because of the development that I'll have there with coach (Marcel) Yates will probably be the best anywhere, and then being able to play on the field at a early age. My goal is to play as a true freshman. That's my goal so I'm gonna work towards that, and I know that I'll have the best odds of doing that with the coaches and the teammates that I have.

Probably the last night of my visit I knew. It was really between Texas Tech and Nebraska. They both have really, really great things to offer me, but I think that last night I was there (in Lubbock) it was pretty much set in my mind that I was gonna commit. I just had to talk with my high school coaches and my parents and that was pretty much it."

Despite holding a rather significant offer list, Esquerra was only recently tabbed as a 5.6 three-star prospect by Rivals, earning his ranking on July 8.

Esquerra was a part of a loaded Father’s Day weekend visitor list, and was able to take in the full Lubbock experience. It was shortly after that he would give Joey McGuire and the Red Raider staff the good news.

"I actually called coach McGuire the next day after my visit. I left Sunday and I called him on Monday after my summer workout, and I was like 'coach, let me hit you up real quick' so I called him and pretty much told him I'm ready to commit. He was real hyped for me. He was like 'we've been waiting on this, you're one of our best recruits and so we're happy that you're joining us!'. After that everybody else just started hitting me up, congratulating me and saying that they're ready to rock with me."

The 18th commitment of Texas Tech's 2024 class, which is now mostly full, Esquerra definitely plans to be a future recruiter for the Red Raiders but still has one big-time Central Texas prospect he'd like to get in Lubbock with him.

"I'll definitely be a future recruiter. I think pretty much this class is solidified. I got one more target on my list, I think you know who that is (Micah Hudson). We actually play against each other in the season, he's in my district. I got a little connection with him so I'm gonna try to bring him along."

Per MaxPreps, Esquerra was all over the field making plays, being credited with 68 total tackles, four interceptions and two TFLs. The 2022 season performance was enough to earn the Shoemaker Wolf a spot All District 4-5A first team. As has become the case with several other high-profile Tech recruits and commits, Esquerra’s talents extended beyond the gridiron and onto the track.

Esquerra’s success on the track began with district victories in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and contributing to the 4x400-meter relay. The junior went on to advance all the way to the regional track meet, setting a personal best there in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.60.

Esquerra would like to enroll early, but no plans have been set yet and all options are still on the table.

"Right now the plan is to stay and do my whole senior year. I'm kinda leaning towards enrolling early, but that will probably be less of an option. I'll probably do my whole senior year."

Esquerra continues an upward trend for the Red Raiders’ 2024 class, as the class now once again ranks inside the top 30 in the nation with a couple spots still remaining. He's excited to be done with the process and is looking forward to playing for the Red Raider Nation.

"Man, I'm so lit. The fans, I'm ready to be out there on the field with y'all supporting me. We're gonna start winning big time in Lubbock!"

Esquerra becomes the sixth defensive back in Tech's 2024 class, joining Weiss' Peyton Morgan, El Campo's Oliver Miles III, Hawley's Chandlin Myers, Huntsville's Isaiah Collins and Pearland's Ashton Hampton.