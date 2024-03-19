Safety commit Henderson III from UA Camp Dallas
Wylie East (Texas) safety and Texas Tech commitment Michael Henderson III competed at the recent Under Armour Camp in Dallas. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound prospect had a good showing at the camp and took time to speak with RedRaiderSports afterwards.
What you need to know...
...Henderson committed to the Red Raiders on January 23rd, 2024
...the three-star prospect lists five (5) total offers from Texas Tech, Mississippi Valley State, Montana State, Texas State and UTSA
...Henderson plays both running back and safety for Wylie East, and the standout finished the season with 76 carries for 614 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense along with 32 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, two (2) tackles for loss and two (2) interceptions
...this performance helped Henderson earn the District 9-6A 2-Way Skill Player of the Year award and came after he won the district's Defensive Newcomer of the Year award as a sophomore the previous season
UA Camp, how did it go today?: "It was good, a lot of great competition and I feel that I did well. I play running back and safety for Wylie East, but colleges see me playing safety at the next level and it was great to compete against some of the top receivers in the region today."
How do these camps help you as a DB?: "I would say just working on my mechanics, technique, getting my weave in and making sure that I'm getting my keys right in coverage."
Relationship with TTU coaches: "I have built a relationship with the entire coaching staff at Texas Tech. I'm very close with Coach (Ryan) Conry, Coach (James) Blanchard, Coach (Marcel) Yates and Coach (Jah'Shawn) Johnson. They see me playing safety at the next level and the coaches really like my explosiveness and the way I can track the football."
Visit plans?: "Yes sir, I will be at the spring game next month and my official visit is already scheduled for this June."
Major in mind?: "Yes sir, I want to major in Business and get into entrepeneurship and run my own business some day."
Recruiting others to the 2025 class?: "No, that is not really my thing to recruit others. Maybe I could talk to someone on a visit, but I have not called or messaged with other recruits."
Why Texas Tech for you?: "Even before the Tech offer, I went to visit for a Junior Day event and it was all love from the coaching staff. Once they offered the relationship got even better and I just really liked it there, it feels like home."
Currently rated a 5.5 three-star prospect, Henderson III is the latest and ninth overall verbal commitment in the Texas Tech 2025 recruiting class.
