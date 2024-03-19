Wylie East (Texas) safety and Texas Tech commitment Michael Henderson III competed at the recent Under Armour Camp in Dallas. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound prospect had a good showing at the camp and took time to speak with RedRaiderSports afterwards.

What you need to know...

...Henderson committed to the Red Raiders on January 23rd, 2024

...the three-star prospect lists five (5) total offers from Texas Tech, Mississippi Valley State, Montana State, Texas State and UTSA

...Henderson plays both running back and safety for Wylie East, and the standout finished the season with 76 carries for 614 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense along with 32 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, two (2) tackles for loss and two (2) interceptions

...this performance helped Henderson earn the District 9-6A 2-Way Skill Player of the Year award and came after he won the district's Defensive Newcomer of the Year award as a sophomore the previous season

UA Camp, how did it go today?: "It was good, a lot of great competition and I feel that I did well. I play running back and safety for Wylie East, but colleges see me playing safety at the next level and it was great to compete against some of the top receivers in the region today."

How do these camps help you as a DB?: "I would say just working on my mechanics, technique, getting my weave in and making sure that I'm getting my keys right in coverage."



