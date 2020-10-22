RedRaiderSports - Running Back Recruiting: Where Does Cam'Ron Valdez Rank?

The Texas Tech coaches offered Rockdale four-star running back Cam’Ron Valdez on May 1st, 2019. At the time, Valdez held two scholarship offers. Now, he holds offers from 26 programs across the country, with 18 of those coming from Power 5 programs.

#AGTG Blessed to receive a scholarship from The University of Texas Tech! #WreckEm 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/U5uGZHJtOU

Valdez has been the top target at running back this entire 2021 recruiting cycle, and today, the coaching staff landed his commitment.

The newest 2021 commitment is a member of the Rivals 250 - checking in as the No. 223 overall ranked prospect nationally and the No. 32 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100.

To state the obvious, this is a big time commitment for Coach Wells and the Texas Tech program.

In this update, RedRaiderSports takes a look at where Valdez stacks up in a list of the Top 8 TTU running back commitments of the Rivals.com era. These are based strictly off of each prospect's Rivals ranking and have nothing to do with on-field collegiate performance.