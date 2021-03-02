RedRaiderSports - RRS TV: Tyler Shough discusses decision to transfer to Texas Tech

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 08:06:42 -0600') }}
football
Edit
RRS TV: Tyler Shough discusses decision to transfer to Texas Tech
Matt Clare •
RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattClareRivals
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.
Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T forum
|
Commit List
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}