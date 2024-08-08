



This week on RedRaiderSports TV we welcome our Arizona State Rivals affiliate - ASUDevils.com - and speak with Publisher Hod Rabino to learn more about the Sun Devils as they enter Fall Camp in year two under head coach Kenny Dillingham. Rabino shares insights on the roster, the season outlook and how Sun Devil fans feel about officially joining the Big 12 Conference this year.





