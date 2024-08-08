PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DMFQ3WEpLRzM3JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUMwVDdYSktHMzcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
RRS TV: Previewing the Sun Devils with ASUDevils.com

Matt Clare • RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattClareRivals
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vcGxheWVyLnZpbWVv LmNvbS92aWRlby85OTYwMDE5Nzk/c2hhcmU9Y29weT90aXRsZT0xPTE9MT0w JmFtcDthdXRvcGxheT0xJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=


This week on RedRaiderSports TV we welcome our Arizona State Rivals affiliate - ASUDevils.com - and speak with Publisher Hod Rabino to learn more about the Sun Devils as they enter Fall Camp in year two under head coach Kenny Dillingham. Rabino shares insights on the roster, the season outlook and how Sun Devil fans feel about officially joining the Big 12 Conference this year.


Presented by Chocolate Milk:

Perfect for passionate Texas Tech fans like us, chocolate milk isn’t just a delicious treat—it’s packed with nutrients that keep you energized. Whether you’re finishing a workout, tailgating, celebrating a big win, or just need a tasty pick-me-up, chocolate milk is your go-to drink for strength and recovery AND treating yo’ self! Let’s raise our glasses and toast to a season of victories and unforgettable moments with chocolate milk by our side.Check out everything there is to know about chocolate milk (plus milk, cheese, yogurt, YOU NAAAAME it), and the hardworking dairy farmers that provide it for you here: https://www.dairymax.org

