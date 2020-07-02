RedRaiderSports - RRS TV: Morton competes in the Elite 11 Target Challenge

{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 07:43:31 -0500') }}
football
Edit
RRS TV: Morton competes in the Elite 11 Target Challenge
Matt Clare
•
RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.
We posted another angle of the Elite 11 Target Challenge competition yesterday, but this version is much better and shows Texas Tech quarterback commit Behren Morton's accuracy and arm strength.