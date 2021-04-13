 RedRaiderSports - RRS TV: Jack Anderson
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-13 15:42:57 -0500') }} football Edit

RRS TV: Jack Anderson

Matt Clare
Recruiting Analyst
@MattClareRivals
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.

Former Texas Tech offensive guard Jack Anderson talks with RedRaiderSports about his time as a Red Raider, his preparation for the NFL Draft and last week's Texas Tech Pro Day.

