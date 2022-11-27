News More News
RRS TV: Holton Hendrix is a Red Raider

Matt Clare • RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
Lubbock Cooper 2024 offensive lineman and Texas Tech commitment Holton Hendrix joins RedRaiderSports TV to discuss his commitment, relationship with the coaching staff and more.

