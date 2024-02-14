Hitchcock Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Craig Smith joins RedRaiderSports TV to discuss his team's starting quarterback and Texas Tech verbal commitment Lloyd "Chub" Jones III.

Coach Smith took the time to answer several questions about Jones III, starting with his freshman season at wide receiver and defensive back. Coach also discussed "Chub's" overall athleticism, speaks to the Hitchcock offense they run, Jones III's leadership within the program, some of the intangibles he brings to the quarterback position and Coach talks about his relationship with the Texas Tech coaching staff.

