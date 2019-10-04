The members of the RedRaiderSports staff bring you each of their takes on Texas Tech’s Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma State. Here’s how Aaron Dickens, Brandon Soliz, Ben Golan, Kolt Rogers, Bill Hipple and Billy Watson see Saturday playing out.

Dickens: Oklahoma State 35, Texas Tech 20

I think Texas Tech's defense is better than it showed last weekend in Norman, but the offense didn't do it any favors with its inability to sustain drives. Jett Duffey and the offense will have a much better showing against Oklahoma State, the Pokes' firepower will be difficult to match.

Soliz: Oklahoma State 38, Texas Tech 28

The Red Raiders defense will be going up against an Oklahoma State team that is better than projected in the offseason. I believe Chuba Hubbard and the Oklahoma State offensive line will lead the charge in this one. Jett Duffey and the Red Raider offense will have a few chances to keep this one close but I'm taking the Cowboys behind their rushing attack against a defense that couldn't tackle against Oklahoma.

Golan: Texas Tech 30, Oklahoma State 28

I think Oklahoma State is the better team but Tech gets it done at home. This might not be fair to Matt Wells but Tech hasn't had much success at home lately and it's time to change that. That starts with a tough, but winnable, game tomorrow. Texas Tech will slow the game down a bit to keep the ball out of the OSU offense's hands, play ball control and just do enough to eek out the win. Trey Wolff hits a 44 yard field goal as time expires to send everyone home happy.



Rogers: Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 20

Oklahoma State will run Chubba Hubbard early and often. I think Tech will sell out to stop the run and leave Tylan Wallace in winnable matchups on the outside. I would like to see more RPO stuff from the Red Raider offense but Tech will have to be very careful with Duffey, as there is not much behind him. Tech has not defeated Oklahoma State at home since Graham Harrell and co. beat Dez Bryant and a Top 10 Cowboy team back in 2008.

Watson: Texas Tech 37, Oklahoma State 34

The message is simple for Texas Tech: stop Spencer Sanders or else the offense will run smoothly through him as well as Chuba Hubbard. Jett Duffey will need to get on his horse early, which is something we haven’t seen from the offense all season yet. This is the best opportunity for the Red Raiders to make a statement and get a quality win at home for the fans. I say this game goes down to the wire with special teams.

Hipple: Oklahoma State 35, Texas Tech 24