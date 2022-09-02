Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks to make his mark in year one (TexasTech.com)

It is here, the wait is over. The Red Raiders kick-off the 2022 season against Murray State this Saturday evening. This week's Roundtable focuses on the 2022 college football season with some Texas Tech specific topics and some topics from around the nation.

What is the win/loss record for Texas Tech this season?

Ben: I'll go with the cop out answer of 6-6. Look, .500 is not a sexy record, and long term everyone will want more than that. But year one, with a tough schedule, I think if Joey McGuire is able to lead this team to a bowl it's a successful year. I'm a really big believer in both coordinators and the rest of the staff. The defense is old and the offense has plenty of playmakers. They'll need to steal a couple they won't be favored in, but I see this team having enough to do so in order to play football in late December.

Matt: I'm going with 7-5 this season. We focus on all of the changes at Texas Tech this off-season, but there is a ton of change around the Big 12 and there is not a clear cut, dominant team in the league this year. I believe the senior led roster can win seven (7) games with a full season of Tyler Shough at quarterback. This prediction relies a lot more on Tim DeRuyter's defense and their ability to make stops in conference play. If the Red Raiders, start the season 4-0 or 3-1, I could see this win total increasing.

Who is a player that breaks out as a key contributor for the Red Raiders this season?

Ben: Loic Fouonji is starting at Z and I see him really having a big season if he stays healthy. Fouonji has all the physical tools and he's shown flashes throughout his career so far. Now in a more passing-friendly offense, I see the former four-star from Midland Legacy taking the next step in his third season of college football.

Matt: I truly feel like this is the year Mason Tharp becomes a household name around the Big 12 conference. He is a towering presence and now has two (2) years in a college strength and conditioning program. Tharp is very versatile and extremely athletic for his size, causing a potential matchup nightmare for opposing defenses in Zac Kittley's new look offense.

Which true freshman or redshirt freshman are you looking to see on the field this season?

Ben: So many answers here but EDGE rusher Joseph Adedire really intrigues me. He's Tyree Wilson's backup, so I don't know how many snaps he'll play every game, but Texas Tech historically has not landed recruits of his caliber. I'm excited to see him in action and get a glimpse of what could come in the future.

Matt: I'm going with linebacker Ty Kana, the true freshman from Katy, Texas. He was a late addition to the 2022 recruiting class after Joey McGuire and his coaching staff tookover. Kana was a longtime USC commitment and chose the Red Raiders over several other quality offers. With potential depth issues at linebacker and knowing he comes from a talent rich, tradition rich program at Katy - Kana should be ready to play right away.

Who wins the Big 12 conference this season?

Ben: The Oklahoma Sooners put together a really good staff and they are still one of the two most talented (recruiting rankings) teams in the Big 12. Texas cannot be trusted at all and Oklahoma State just gave up 44 to Central Michigan. Give me the Sooners to win the conference.

Matt: The chalk answer is Oklahoma, cough: Ben :cough, but I don't trust all of the changes the program went through this off-season. The hires and transfers are certainly impressive, however, it is difficult to create a cohesive team in that short amount of time...a championship winning team anyway. Although the Longhorns cannot be trusted, I truly believe this is their best chance at turning things around. If they can take a beating from Bama and keep going, then I believe they have a shot at winning the conference.

Who are your four (4) CFB Playoff teams, and who wins the National Championship?

Ben: Give me Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and... Oklahoma? I feel really good about the first three, no idea on the fourth. Oklahoma can afford a loss and still make it, IMO.

Matt: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and USC It feels like the first three (3) are automatic, and without a real challenge outside of a tough Utah team, I believe Lincoln Riley can get things going quickly at USC with the amount of talent they added in such a short amount of time.

Who is your Heisman Trophy winner this season?

Ben: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is going to put up monster numbers and have the team success to back it up. After finishing fourth in 2021, Stroud returns this season and takes it.