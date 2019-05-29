Dorsey signed with the Red Raiders out of Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. in the 2017 recruiting class. He was an immediate contributor in the secondary, making 12 starts his first year on the South Plains. As a senior, he started seven (7) games for the team this past season. The sky is the limit for the former three-star prospect on or off the field. He has had to work hard his whole life, coming out of high school in Cleveland where he did not receive the recognition or opportunity at the Division One level. So Dorsey chose the junior college route and later signed with Texas Tech over Arizona State and a handful of other offers. RedRaiderSports sat down with Dorsey to discuss his favorite moments at Texas Tech, his plans for the future and advice he would offer to future Red Raiders.

What is your best Texas Tech memory?

My best Texas Tech memory was the win against Texas during my junior year. The comeback was crazy and it meant a lot to beat Texas in Austin.



What are your plans going forward?

I'm planning on finishing up my degree and trying to enter the XFL this upcoming February.



What would you tell JUCO guys around the country that want to play D1 football?

I would tell junior college guys to go hard for their dreams and to never be outworked because the odds are against you from the day you choose to attend junior college. It has to be in you to make impossible, possible.



How was the Washington Redskins camp?

The camp went great for me. I wasn't awarded the opportunity to continue my time there but business is business, and God has a plan for me! The organization and the coaches were all great. The experience will never be forgotten.



After football is over, what are your plans?

I plan on coaching on the collegiate level after football is truly over for me. I want to have the opportunity to help young men and inspire them to do things they didn't even know they could do.



How successful do you think Kliff will be in the NFL?

I personally think Coach King will excel at that level. In my opinion, he is mentally ready for it. The guys will trust and love him. The business of the NFL is a better fit for him in my opinion.



What is the future for Texas Tech football under Coach Wells and with Alan Bowman under center?

I have all the faith that Coach Wells will lead Tech to an unforgettable journey. His ways and tactics may not be in full affect right away, but I think he will eventually develop a great group of young men and leave a legacy. Bowman is a legacy! He will be one of the best shortly if he continues to clean up his game at the speed he's been doing it.



Best player you have ever played against?

The best player I have ever played against was either Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray. They both were exciting players and had an offense that fit them both greatly. It allowed them to excel in many ways.



Thoughts on Dakota Allen with the Rams and Antoine Wesley with the Ravens?

I think Dakota and Antoine are exceptionally great players. Both will peak in a short amount of time! They are both great leaders and have a great understanding on the game. They also have a killer mentality which is much needed at that level. I give them my best wishes, and I know they will represent Tech very well!



What advice would you give an incoming freshman or transfer that is coming into the Tech program?