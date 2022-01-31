Preview: Beard set to make his highly anticipated return

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX WHEN: 8:00 PM, Tuesday | Feb. 1st WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 60-80 all-time against Texas on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won seven of their last nine games against the Longhorns but lost their last matchup against Texas, 67-66, in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament.

TEXAS LONGHORNS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT THE LONGHORNS?

Texas has a 16-5 record this season, and they’re 5-3 in Big 12 Conference play. The Longhorns are No. 23 in the AP Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They have one win over a team in the AP Top 25 (Tennessee). UT was picked to finish second in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll. Texas went 19-8 last year and were 11-6 in Big 12 play. They would make the NCAA tournament as a No. 3 seed only to be knocked out by the No. 14 seed Abilene Christian Wildcats in the first round. The Longhorns have been better as a team on the defensive end this season, and they excel at giving opposing offenses fits. They’ve held teams to 59 points or less 16 times this year, and opponents are shooting a combined 40 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three-point range. Texas is ranked No. 1 in scoring defense, and they’re 40th in field goal percentage defense. They’re 33rd in turnovers forced and 42nd in steals per game. The Longhorns have the 248th ranked scoring offense in the country despite being 87th in field goal percentage. UT is ranked 15th out of 358 schools in the KenPom college basketball ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 45th in offensive efficiency and 11th in defensive efficiency. The Longhorns have three wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee).

THREE LONGHORNS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

TIMMY ALLEN | 6-FOOT-6 | FORWARD | SENIOR

Allen transferred to Texas after spending the last three seasons at Utah. He made 82 starts over his career and scored 1323 points with 534 rebounds and 261 assists for the Utes. Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding with 11.8 points and 6.5 boards per game. He’s sixth in the Big 12 in field goal percentage and is shooting 53.1 percent from the field this season. Allen is second on the team with 2.3 assists per game, and he’s leading the Longhorns with 1.3 steals on the defensive end.

MARCUS CARR | 6-FOOT-2 | GUARD | SENIOR

Carr transferred to Texas after spending his freshman year at Pittsburgh and the last two seasons at the University of Minnesota. He received All-Big 10 First Team honors for his efforts a year ago. Carr is the second leading scorer on the Longhorns, but his 10.6 points per game is down from last season when he averaged 19.4 points for the Golden Gophers. He leads Texas with 3.3 assists per game and is a solid on-ball defender, averaging 1 steal per game.

COURTNEY RAMEY | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | SENIOR

Ramey returned for his fourth season at Texas and was the Longhorns third leading scorer a season ago. He’s fourth in scoring this season with 9.8 points and is third on the team in minutes played with 28.2 per game. Ramey is the most efficient scorer amongst the Texas trio of guards and is shooting 44 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from behind the arc. He scored 18 points and led all scorers in the Longhorns, 52-51, victory over Tennessee on Saturday.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. TEXAS DEFENSE

TEXAS OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: