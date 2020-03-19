The NCAA has confirmed that it will grant eligibility relief to spring sport athletes whose 2020 seasons were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The organization is considering offering similar relief to winter sport athletes, but is reportedly leaning against such a move. If the NCAA does eventually offer blanket eligibility relief to spring and winter athletes whose seasons were cut short, which Texas Tech athlete would make the biggest impact by returning and why? The RedRaiderSports.com staff weighs in on today's roundtable discussion.

CHRIS LEVEL: I am going with T.J. Holyfield, or "Holy" as everyone within the program calls him. I do seriously doubt that winter sport athletes will be given eligibility relief but, if they are, "Holy" would fit a giant need for the Texas Tech men's basketball program. Put it this way: Chris Beard and his staff are trying to find someone just like him for next season. The Red Raiders need age, experience and size and Holy checks all of those boxes. He was far from perfect this past season and had his ups and downs but I'm not certain those were entirely his fault. Holy is mature, unselfish and a mismatch against certain opposing bigs. He averaged nine points and five rebounds per game, shot 35 percent from behind the arc and finished the season as the team's leading shot blocker. I would welcome him back in a heartbeat, and Beard would, too. AARON DICKENS: I think Texas Tech second baseman Brian Klein would have the biggest impact if he chooses to return for a fifth season, and not just because of his production at the plate and defensive prowess. I could rattle off stats and rankings - did you know he ranked fourth in the Big 12 in batting average among players that played in at least 10 games? - but I think his biggest impact in 2021 would be off-the-field. Tim Tadlock's 2020 baseball team had 14 draft-eligible players on the roster, including Klein. If the Red Raiders are hit hard by the MLB Draft - and I wonder if we will see more players forego eligibility for a sure-thing professional paycheck as a result of the coronavirus pandemic - Klein's experience as a three-and-a-half year starter would be pretty huge for what could be a relatively young baseball team in 2021.

MATT CLARE: I will be the boring one here and go with T.J. Holyfield. The Stephen F. Austin graduate transfer joined the nation's runner-up for a few specific reasons, to compete in the Big 12 and make a run in the NCAA tournament. The latter did not happen and odds are his college basketball career is over, but Holyfield seemed like he kept getting better as the season went on. He has the size and versatility that Chris Beard and his staff covet, so another year of the seasoned 6-foot-8 forward would make a huge impact next season.

Chris Beard and T.J. Holyfield (AP Images)