News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 08:12:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Roundtable: Texas Tech's key players for 2019

Okxvn2nntnhkwojzhvbd
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

Chris Level, Aaron Dickens, Brandon Soliz, Ben Golan and Matt Clare talk it out on who are the most important Red Raider footballers, the best, the most fun to watch and someone can step up this up...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}