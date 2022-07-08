Roundtable Discussion presented by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Founded by a Red Raider, All Hands Craft Cocktails is proud to announce their partnership with RedRaiderSports.com. Try these bar strength, ready-to-drink vodka cocktails at Jones AT&T Stadium this football season or find them at a retailer near you. Cheers! https://www.allhandscocktails.com/

This week's topic: Texas Tech's Big 12 Preseason Ranking

The Big 12 released the preseason poll for its current members this week and for Texas Tech and its fans - it wasn't so pretty. The Red Raiders come in at No. 9 this preseason. - one spot ahead of the downed Kansas Jayhawks. Here's what the staff says about this.

Brandon Soliz

As any Texas Tech program, I believe football prefers to be the underdog and that's been the case for multiple Red Raider teams of recent times. Joey McGuire and Co. would love to prove people wrong. But, if you're on the outside looking in then I can see how Texas Tech is at the bottom of the barrel. Texas Tech is yet again under the direction of a new head coach and you lost some key players especially at linebacker and the offensive line. On paper, this roster did whoop up on a Mississippi State team in the Liberty Bowl, but it has a tough schedule to get through early on. Plus, McGuire's recruiting along with his staff's efforts have been tremendous, but those guys won't be in the system until next season. His recruiting efforts have made a splash but this team is still one that is middle of the conference. Which I say because that's where I would have the Red Raiders -somewhere in the middle and not at No. 9.

Ben Golan

I voted Texas Tech 6th in my preseason poll, so the rest of the media is a little lower on the Red Raiders than I am. Part of my optimism is the coaching staff. I believe this staff is elite and Zach Kittley’s offense will score enough to keep Tech in the game most weeks. I also don’t know that there are any great quarterbacks in the Big 12 and that’ll help. Saying that, I understand why Tech was picked 9th. Usually year 1 is tough for new coaches, and Tech hasn’t had much success in recent years. I think a good year 1 would be making a bowl, signing a top 25-30 class and going forward from there. All of that is still achievable despite what everyone else thinks.

Chase Champlin

I think Texas Tech getting put at 9th was a little expected. Do I agree with it? No. I have said it time and time again that this team and new system has strong potential to do some damage. The Red Raiders have a tough schedule this season right off the bat but I think if this team can come together and utilize their talent correctly, there is not a doubt in my mind that this could be a good first season under Joey McGuire. If I had to pick, I would put Texas Tech around the 5-7 range and attending a bowl game. In the end though, preseason rankings do not matter.

Justin Apodaca

I think 9th is a fair spot for the Red Raiders to land at the moment as there are concerns with the quarterback position and offensive line, not to mention it is the first year under a new coaching staff. However, I do not think that is where they will finish in this year's standings and should be the lowest they come in the preseason poll for a while. There is rightfully lots of optimism around the program and this should be some solid bulletin board material for McGuire's crew.

Trevor Cobern