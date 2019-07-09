Broderick Washington is entering his senior season with the Red Raiders but for the first time he will have a new direction under head coach Matt Wells and Keith Patterson, the Red Raider defensive coordinator.

Washington, a returning piece on the defensive line, is not one to shy away from telling you how it is even if his shyness is something to break through at first. Wells and Co. were able to tell and named him one of the captains on this year's squad – his second-consecutive season donning the title.

However, this year he'll be looked on as one of the leaders upfront with big shoes to fill with some potential help in former Red Raider Joe Wallace now off of the team and likely headed elsewhere after a suspension this spring.

Washington's progression through his time at Texas Tech is shown in his numbers. His experience is impressive as well. He made an appearance in all 12 games during his redshirt freshman year in 2016. The following season he was one of three players to start and play in all 13 games including the trip to the Birmingham Bowl.

Last season – well, he did it again. He was once more a member of a trio who played and started in every game in what would be Kliff Kingsbury and David Gibbs' final season as Red Raider coaches.



