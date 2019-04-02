Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 09:39:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Roster Breakdown: Michigan State

Btecuueno7baaujhvl6n
Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports.com
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

The No. 3 seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders have made it to the Final Four for the first time ever but now they will face the No. 2 seeded Michigan State Spartans in Minneapolis at 7:49 p.m. The Sparta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}