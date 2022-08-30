Rogers, Tharp discuss Texas Tech offense and more pres. by Open Door FA
Caleb Rogers
... Rogers said TE Henry Teeter is a special guy. The two met during the COVID season and have grown their relationship. He said Teeter brings it everyday and makes them want to play harder every play as well.
... QB Tyler Shough is officially the starter week one for Texas Tech. Rogers said Shough stands out by his hard work. He said Shough may even know the playbook more than offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. He said you could tell Shough wanted the job and displays it in his grip on the offense.
... Rogers mentioned offensive line coach Stephen Hamby is the reason why the offensive line room is closer. Being close isn't the most important change Hamby has brought, though - they're nastier now, Rogers said.
"We've really just taken on a completely different persona," Rogers said. "We want to destroy everybody in front of us and we're going to do it together. You're only as strong as your weakest link. There's five of us. We need to be a fist. We want to go through some people."
... Rogers said they need to be extremely free on Saturdays when they play. They get to that point by making it as hard as possible on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Mason Tharp
... Tharp spoke about his fellow tight end Teeter as well. He said they call Teeter "the cockroach" because he's unstoppable. He said there were times when Teeter was the only tight end available in practice at times. His grit and battle through bumps and bruises rubs off on the team, too, as he motivates others to keep going.
... Tharp said he's really excited to play on Saturday especially with how coach Joey McGuire has lifted the spirits and has the Texas Tech fanbase's support already.
... Being a scoring, vertical threat is exciting but Tharp said he's ready to get down and block for running backs Tahj Brooks and SaRodorick Thompson.
... From Popeyes on Mondays, Taco Tuesday to Wing Wednesday, Tharp said the coaches are making it fun to be around the game. They cater food on those specific days to encourage them to watch film, and to be around each other and the facility.