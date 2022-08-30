... Rogers said TE Henry Teeter is a special guy. The two met during the COVID season and have grown their relationship. He said Teeter brings it everyday and makes them want to play harder every play as well.

... QB Tyler Shough is officially the starter week one for Texas Tech. Rogers said Shough stands out by his hard work. He said Shough may even know the playbook more than offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. He said you could tell Shough wanted the job and displays it in his grip on the offense.

... Rogers mentioned offensive line coach Stephen Hamby is the reason why the offensive line room is closer. Being close isn't the most important change Hamby has brought, though - they're nastier now, Rogers said.

"We've really just taken on a completely different persona," Rogers said. "We want to destroy everybody in front of us and we're going to do it together. You're only as strong as your weakest link. There's five of us. We need to be a fist. We want to go through some people."

... Rogers said they need to be extremely free on Saturdays when they play. They get to that point by making it as hard as possible on Mondays and Tuesdays.