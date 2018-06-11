Sachse inside linebacker Bryce Robinson announced his commitment to the Red Raiders earlier today, making him the No. 3 member of the Texas Tech 2019 recruiting class.

The 6-foot, 233-pound linebacker was in Lubbock over the weekend for his official visit and felt comfortable enough to end his recruitment last night.

"I knew that I was going to commit right when I got to campus," Robinson said. "My parents and I had talked about it before we went down there for the visit. I told them that I was really feeling Texas Tech, and if the visit went well and it was what I'm looking for, then I wanted to pull the trigger and make a commitment.

"We were coming back from the airport and I decided to take a nap when we made it home yesterday. When I woke up, I spoke with my parents and told them I was ready to make my decision. I called Coach (Zac) Spavital and, at first, we just recapped the visit and the weekend. Finally, I gave him the good news and he was so excited. Coach Spavital told me that I made his whole week."