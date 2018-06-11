Robinson is No. 3 for TTU in 2019
Sachse inside linebacker Bryce Robinson announced his commitment to the Red Raiders earlier today, making him the No. 3 member of the Texas Tech 2019 recruiting class.
The 6-foot, 233-pound linebacker was in Lubbock over the weekend for his official visit and felt comfortable enough to end his recruitment last night.
"I knew that I was going to commit right when I got to campus," Robinson said. "My parents and I had talked about it before we went down there for the visit. I told them that I was really feeling Texas Tech, and if the visit went well and it was what I'm looking for, then I wanted to pull the trigger and make a commitment.
"We were coming back from the airport and I decided to take a nap when we made it home yesterday. When I woke up, I spoke with my parents and told them I was ready to make my decision. I called Coach (Zac) Spavital and, at first, we just recapped the visit and the weekend. Finally, I gave him the good news and he was so excited. Coach Spavital told me that I made his whole week."
Robinson went into detail on his visit and everything he experienced with the RedRaiderSports team yesterday, and today the newest Texas Tech commitment spoke about his favorite parts of the official visit.
"I could name several favorite things, but I will choose three," Robinson said. "First, the family feel that the coaches gave me was amazing. Second, the campus was amazing and much more than I expected coming into the trip. Finally, everything around the strength & conditioning program to the nutritionists and personalized plans they have for each player was very impressive.
"Outside of that, meeting the other recruits over the weekend like Cole (Mashburn), Tony (Bradford) and Jonathan (McGill) was a lot of fun. We all went to see the player's dorms and they were really nice too. The whole visit was amazing, I had a great time."
The standout linebacker considers himself completely done with his recruitment moving forward.
"I'm done, I am 100-percent solid to Texas Tech," Robinson said. "It feels amazing, it is a dream come true. I'm just going to work out this summer and get ready for my senior season now."
Currently rated a 5.4 two-star prospect, Robinson chose the Red Raiders over offers from North Texas, Louisiana-Monroe, UTSA and others.