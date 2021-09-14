Roberts is commit No. 8 for 2022
The Texas Tech coaches are always evaluating new prospects, and now that the high school football season is well underway, the coaches were able to see how some of their 2022 targets have performed through three (3) games.
V.R. Eaton linebacker Ben Roberts first heard from Texas Tech earlier this summer when he received an invite to camp with the Red Raiders in Lubbock.
"It all started when I received a direct message from Coach (Preston) Pehrson and he invited me to attend the camp in Lubbock. I knew that I had to attend and viewed it as an opportunity. I did well at the camp and afterwards the coaches told me they were going to watch my film as a staff.
"I actually heard from the coaches later that night, and they invited me back to campus for an unofficial visit. I knew that I had performed well and made an impact with the coaching staff. I took my unofficial visit and talked with the coaches about the offer process, what to expect moving forward.
"When I got home from that visit, the coaches invited me out for another unofficial visit before the last dead period. That is when I knew they were serious about recruiting me, and I just trusted the coaches at Tech."
From this past June through the month of August, Roberts built a relationship with the Texas Tech coaching staff and felt very comfortable with the Red Raiders after a handful of unofficial visits to campus.
"For me, choosing Texas Tech was all about the coaches. I like how honest they were and how real they were with me. I could tell their passion for the game and I want to surround myself with those kind of people.
"I have been to Lubbock for unofficial visits three (3) times now, and after my second visit to campus I knew Texas Tech was where I wanted to be. I remember telling my parents and feeling confident in what the coaches were telling me at the time."
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect shared more about his relationship with the Texas Tech defensive coaches.
"I mostly talk with Coach (Kevin) Cosgrove and Coach (Keith) Patterson. With both coaches, they are really honest and I like that about people. To me, it shows a lot about a person. When I got to the camp, I worked with Coach Cosgrove and he was a great football coach. He got the information to me about what I needed to fix, needed to work on moving forward.
"The coaches see me playing linebacker at the college level, and it isn't too different from what I'm doing at Eaton right now. My coaches use me as a defender all over the field, just making plays for the team. I haven't talked with the Tech coaches in detail about how they will use me on the defense, but they really like my body type, my frame and my length. We have talked about playing a similar role to what I'm doing now, moving around the defense and making plays in a hybrid linebacker position."
Roberts also shared more about his relationship with the Texas Tech head coach, Matt Wells.
"He is great, when we met Coach wells, he talked with us about the program they inherited when they arrived at Tech and where they want to take the program. I could tell he was being honest with us and that meant a lot to me. I have 10 offers and have talked with several coaches in the recruiting process, so having that conversation and trusting the head coach really stood out to me."
The standout defender had built a solid relationship with the Texas Tech coaches and felt the scholarship offer was coming, so he was prepared to respond with his commitment when the opportunity presented itself.
"Yes sir, I felt the offer was coming, and I had already talked with my parents. The Tech coaches had told me they were going to watch my first three (3) games of the season and see how I had developed. I got a message from the recruiting staff and they told me to contact the coaches earlier today.
"I talked with Coach Wells and I was prepared to commit right then and there when we were talking about the offer, but the coaches wanted me to talk with my parents and let them know first. I had already talked to my parents, but we had another conversation and I called the coaches back. I reached back out to the recruiting staff and talked with Coach Wells again, and they were all excited. The coaches were ecstatic, I actually talked with Coach Patterson, Coach Cosgrove and Coach (Luke) Wells.
"They all joked with me and said 'well that happened fast'."
Although things did happen fast, the timing worked out well for both sides and Roberts now considers his recruitment over.
"My recruitment is 100-percent shut down. My philosophy is that once I committed somewhere, it is over and I don't want to be that guy. This is where I want to be, I will be a Red Raider.
"I haven't been able to meet or talk with any of the other commitments, but I have already been put into a text group with them and I'm looking forward to getting to know each of them."
Currently unrated, Roberts chose the Red Raiders over nine (9) other offers from SMU, Air Force, Utah State, Army, Tulsa and others.
As a junior, Roberts recorded 100 tackles, five (5) pass breakups, two (2) fumble recoveries and four (4) interceptions. Those numbers earned him First Team 4-6A All-District honors along with Honorable Mention All-State honors.
Prior to the 2021 season, Roberts was named the Preseason District 4-6A Defensive MVP by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
Listed as a safety, Roberts is being taken by the Tech coaches as a linebacker.