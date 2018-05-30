Massive OL set to visit Texas Tech in June
Wellington (Texas) offensive tackle Trevor Roberson confirmed he will be taking an official visit to Texas Tech the weekend of June 8. The 6-foot-11 lineman holds Power Five offers from Arkansas, Baylor, TCU, Texas A&M and several others.
In his own backyard: Roberson has visited the campus several times, his latest being on Junior Day in March. He mentioned the proximity of Texas Tech to his hometown is a big importance to him. Growing up attending games and camps, Roberson would welcome the opportunity for his family to easily travel to see him play.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news