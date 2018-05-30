Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-30 07:48:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Massive OL set to visit Texas Tech in June

Maitland Rutledge • RedRaiderSports.com
@Maitland_III
Staff Writer

Discuss this story on the Inside the Double T Forum | Commit List

Wellington (Texas) offensive tackle Trevor Roberson confirmed he will be taking an official visit to Texas Tech the weekend of June 8. The 6-foot-11 lineman holds Power Five offers from Arkansas, Baylor, TCU, Texas A&M and several others.

In his own backyard: Roberson has visited the campus several times, his latest being on Junior Day in March. He mentioned the proximity of Texas Tech to his hometown is a big importance to him. Growing up attending games and camps, Roberson would welcome the opportunity for his family to easily travel to see him play.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}