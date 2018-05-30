Wellington (Texas) offensive tackle Trevor Roberson confirmed he will be taking an official visit to Texas Tech the weekend of June 8. The 6-foot-11 lineman holds Power Five offers from Arkansas, Baylor, TCU, Texas A&M and several others.

In his own backyard: Roberson has visited the campus several times, his latest being on Junior Day in March. He mentioned the proximity of Texas Tech to his hometown is a big importance to him. Growing up attending games and camps, Roberson would welcome the opportunity for his family to easily travel to see him play.