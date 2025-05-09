Rivals250 QB Jerry Meyer III takes "awesome" spring visit to Texas Tech

Jerry Meyer III is quickly emerging as one of the most talked-about quarterback prospects in Texas. The Waxahachie signal-caller has been making waves this offseason, recently shining at the Dallas Rivals Camp where Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith had the following to say about Meyer's performance...

"The 2027 four-star anticipates very well and delivers an accurate, catchable ball. He was consistently on target all camp long especially on short and intermediate routes. While he is not an overwhelming threat with his legs, he does move around well in the pocket and throws it well on the run."

Meyer’s stock continues to rise, and a recent visit to Texas Tech for the programs spring game has put Tech firmly in the mix. While in Lubbock, Meyer connected with head coach Joey McGuire, running backs coach Garret McGuire and new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, building early relationships that could pay dividends down the road.

Speaking with RedRaiderSports at the Rivals Camp, Meyer shared insights into his Tech visit, why the Red Raiders have his attention and more.

What you need to know...

... Meyer III holds 18 offers to date, holding offers from programs such as Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU and others.

.... As a sophomore Meyer III completed 219-of-377 pass attempts (58.1%) for 3,308 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

... Following his sophomore season Meyer III was named the District 11-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year

... Texas Tech has offered Meyer's teammates in wide receiver Kohen Brown, defensive back Jayquan Snell and offensive lineman Carson Mansfield

... Texas Tech has not signed a Waxahachie Indian in Rivals database history, though they did hold a commitment from CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt for a few months before he flipped to Ohio State

Rivals Camp goals: "I'm just trying to show my ability to throw off-platform, really separate myself from the other guys. Some guys can only throw from standard positions so I just like to show off my arm talent a little bit."

Overall recruitment keeping him busy: "Just staying humble, taking it day by day and just seeing what comes. Building relationships with these coaches and enjoying the process."