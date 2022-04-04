Arlington Lamar offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson remains one of the top targets for Texas Tech, and several other schools, in the class of 2023.

Robinson has had a great off-season so far, winning offensive line MVP at the Texas Top 100 Showcase and also at Under Armour Next All-America Camp.

What you need to know...

... Robinson was initially offered by the former staff in June 2021. He was re-offered by Joey McGuire on November 12th, 2021, just a few days after getting the Tech job.

... Robinson has made multiple trips to Lubbock in the past year, visiting in June 2021, for the Oklahoma State game in November 2021 and for Junior Day in January 2022.

... In total Robinson holds 23 offers, including Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, USC and others.

... In addition to football, Robinson also competes in wrestling and in track where he does shot put and discus.

Thoughts on UA camp: "I thought it was really nice. I'm back at full health now so it was good to get out there.

I wish I would have gone up against David Hicks. I didn't get to today but I think he would have been my toughest competition."

Overall recruitment: "It's going good. I haven't gotten a new offer too recently but I am trying to cut my list down, have it cut down by the end of this or next month."