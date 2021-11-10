Rivals150 guard Drew Steffe talks Texas Tech, decision, and more

Texas Tech basketball head coach Mark Adams is continuing to hit hard on the recruiting trail, especially in the lone star state. We caught up with Frisco, TX guard Drew Steffe who recently included Texas Tech in his top 5 schools.

Steffe is a top priority for Mark Adams and Co. in the class of 2023 and for him the interest is mutual.

"The visit was really really good, I had a great time in Lubbock. The facilities are off the charts and the coaches are really great as well. I just really had an enjoyable time"

Steffe has some connections and family already at Texas Tech. His cousin is now in her third year there. "My cousin loves Texas Tech. She and her boyfriend are down there and have been telling me all great things about Lubbock and Texas Tech."

While the unofficial visit to Texas Tech was great for Steffe, he is interested in coming back to Lubbock in the future. "I definitely want to come back for an official visit. I want to come back sometime right before Christmas and I want to go to a game to see the crazy crowd down there."

"The coaches are really caring guys. They want me to play a scoring role but they mainly have told me that they want me to play how I like to play and do whatever I can to help the team win...All I care about is to win, so at the end of the day, it doesn't matter what position they put me at as long as I can help the team win...Corey Williams and Barret Peery are the main coaches recruiting me but I also talk to coach Mark Adams, they are all really great guys."

There are many other players in Texas and in the class of 2023 showing interest in playing for Mark Adams. One player Steffe has talked to about teaming up with at Texas Tech is four-star KJ Lewis. 'I have talked to Kj about teaming up at Tech and I definitely think that would be interesting."

What factors will his decision come down to? "3 things," Steffe said.

1. "The fit. How do they want me to play and what is it going to look like."

2. "How I vibe with the coaches."

3. "The fanbase and the community at the college."

"I don't have an exact commitment date yet but I want to announce a decision probably around March, April, May, somewhere around there."

Other than Texas Tech, Steffe has Colorado, TCU, Xavier, and St. Louis in his top 5 school list. Steffe enjoys all of these schools. "I really like all of the schools on my list. It is just the matter of what it looks like when I get there - like what players are gonna be there and all of that. It'll be good to watch all of these teams this season to see what's really happening...I have visited all of the schools in my top five except Colorado but I have seen the campus in person when I was out there for vacation."

Steffe has high praise for Red Raider Nation. "The tech fans have been crazy on social media. I love it...The fan support is not a huge factor in my decision but it's always something in the back of your head to think about."

Last season at Memorial High School in Frisco, Steffe averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in his sophomore season and also was named to the District 9-5A All First-Team.

He's currently ranked by Rivals as the 136th best player in the country.