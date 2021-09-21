Rivals150 forward Zach Keller talks Texas Tech, upcoming decision

The Texas Tech coaching staff has been grinding on the recruiting trail, to say the least. Mark Adams and Co. have been all over the nation recently, bringing in recruits for visits weekend after weekend. They have already landed 4-star Pop Isaacs and they aren't done yet.

Another top priority for Texas Tech is one of the best forwards in the country, ThunderRidge's (CO) Zach Keller.

Recently taking an official visit to Lubbock, Keller says it went very well. He mentioned it was very cool to see and stand close to NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal.

"The fan base on my visit stood out to me the most. I posted my visit pictures on Twitter and they blew that up and that surprised me a little bit. Once I posted my final four schools, they blew up the comments and that was really cool to see. The campus and facilities also popped out to me"

Associate head coach Barret Peery is the lead recruiter for Keller and he says "Peery calls me quite often just to check-in. My relationship with both Peery and Adams is pretty good. They have visited me a few times in the past couple of weeks, came to see me at school, and watched a couple of practices. I started talking to Adams around mid-summer and he calls to reassure me what I could do to help Tech win and how I can make an immediate impact."

"The coaches tell me how I can use my ability in the program to shoot threes, use my length on defense, and by using me at the three and the four.

Playing away from home is not an issue for me. I have two older sisters who went out of state for college so I am kinda used to it. Lubbock is just a plane ride away for me here in Colorado."



