Rivals150 forward Zach Keller talks Texas Tech, upcoming decision
The Texas Tech coaching staff has been grinding on the recruiting trail, to say the least. Mark Adams and Co. have been all over the nation recently, bringing in recruits for visits weekend after weekend. They have already landed 4-star Pop Isaacs and they aren't done yet.
Another top priority for Texas Tech is one of the best forwards in the country, ThunderRidge's (CO) Zach Keller.
Recently taking an official visit to Lubbock, Keller says it went very well. He mentioned it was very cool to see and stand close to NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal.
"The fan base on my visit stood out to me the most. I posted my visit pictures on Twitter and they blew that up and that surprised me a little bit. Once I posted my final four schools, they blew up the comments and that was really cool to see. The campus and facilities also popped out to me"
Associate head coach Barret Peery is the lead recruiter for Keller and he says "Peery calls me quite often just to check-in. My relationship with both Peery and Adams is pretty good. They have visited me a few times in the past couple of weeks, came to see me at school, and watched a couple of practices. I started talking to Adams around mid-summer and he calls to reassure me what I could do to help Tech win and how I can make an immediate impact."
"The coaches tell me how I can use my ability in the program to shoot threes, use my length on defense, and by using me at the three and the four.
Playing away from home is not an issue for me. I have two older sisters who went out of state for college so I am kinda used to it. Lubbock is just a plane ride away for me here in Colorado."
Recently announcing a top four school list (Texas Tech, Utah, Wake Forest, TCU), Keller says "All four schools fit my main criteria with education, campus and facilities, coaching staff, and good teammates. Now it is just up to what I feel is the right fit and if I can see myself being there. It is really just what my gut feeling comes down to."
Kellers mentions the other three schools on his list:
Wake Forest: "I like how they are in the ACC and a smaller school"
Utah: "I played for Utah Prospects so I am pretty familiar with that area"
TCU: "I have played in lots of tournaments in the Dallas/Fort Worth area so I am also familiar with that area." Thinks Fort Worth is a good college town.
As mentioned, Keller was very surprised by the Texas Tech fan base. He says "The fan base impacts my decision a little bit and it does encourage it. In the end, though, it is my choice. But I do enjoy getting all the love."
The same weekend Keller was on his visit to Lubbock, five-star Yohan Traore was also on his official visit to Texas Tech. Keller says "It was good to meet Yohan. He was there a couple of days before me so we didn't spend much time together but I could see myself playing with him, me being at the three or four and him at the five would be really fun. Before leaving Lubbock, he told me that he really loved his visit to Texas Tech."
I also asked Keller if he had been in contact with recent commit PG Pop Issacs and he said "I have not talked to Pop but I could see myself playing with him for sure. He is a good passer. He could pass me and anyone on the team the ball and overall get the offense going and attack in transition."
Keller says "No commitment date is set but I have been telling people two to three weeks but that could change." Hopefully, Mark Adams can land the talented forward.
Last season at Thunder Ridge in Colorado, Keller averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in his junior season, according to MaxPreps. Keller also had 32 points and 20 rebounds in just one game. Keller lead his team to win the Colorado 5A state championship.
He's currently ranked by Rivals as the 140th best player in the country but was a 4-star in the top 120 before the latest rankings update.