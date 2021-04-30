RedRaiderSports - Rivals150 forward Jai Smith talks Texas Tech offer

One of the most highly recruited prospects in the 2022 class just announced his newest offer, from Texas Tech.

Word of God Christian Academy forward Jai Smith got in contact with new assistant coach Corey Williams who gave Smith word of his offer.

Standing at 6-foot-9, 235 pounds, Smith's highlights show a guy with great athleticism, a good outside shot, and the ability to block shots on the defensive end.

What you need to know...

... Smith now holds 50+ total offers, including Big 12 programs Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia among others

... Smith is currently rated as the 116th best player in his class and the No. 14 power forward.

Texas Tech coaches: "Texas Tech is great and coach Williams is a good guy. I love the program, coach Adams, coach Peery, they're good dudes. I've been talking to Texas Tech for a while, I was talking to the previous staff too."