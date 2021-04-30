RedRaiderSports - Rivals150 forward Jai Smith talks Texas Tech offer

Rivals150 forward Jai Smith talks Texas Tech offer
One of the most highly recruited prospects in the 2022 class just announced his newest offer, from Texas Tech.
Word of God Christian Academy forward Jai Smith got in contact with new assistant coach Corey Williams who gave Smith word of his offer.
Standing at 6-foot-9, 235 pounds, Smith's highlights show a guy with great athleticism, a good outside shot, and the ability to block shots on the defensive end.
What you need to know...
... Smith now holds 50+ total offers, including Big 12 programs Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia among others
... Smith is currently rated as the 116th best player in his class and the No. 14 power forward.
Texas Tech coaches: "Texas Tech is great and coach Williams is a good guy. I love the program, coach Adams, coach Peery, they're good dudes. I've been talking to Texas Tech for a while, I was talking to the previous staff too."
What the coaches like: "I'm an athletic power forward or small forward who can also play defense. They like how I shoot the ball and that I have a pro game. I have next level game, I'm very pro ready."
Overall recruiting process: "It's been very hectic and I plan on cutting my list down very, very soon. It's a lot of pressure, there are a lot of schools coming at you. It's cool and all but I'm ready for it to be over with. My top list is coming out soon."
Visits: Smith says that he's still deciding what schools he wants to visit, but mentioned Memphis and Florida as two programs he wants to visit for sure. As it relates to Texas Tech, Smith says that they're definitely in consideration to get a visit, but that he's still sorting through all his options.
Offseason: "Just training different aspects and leveling up my game. I've been lifting a lot, I've gained about 20 pounds and I weight 235 now. As we speak I'm in the weight room right now lifting."