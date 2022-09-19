Texas Tech hosted West Ranch (CA) High School three-star center Jazz Gardner last weekend on an official visit and the No. 144 ranked prospect in the Rivals150 spoke with RedRaiderSports.com about the trip, what he really liked and where things now stand in his recruitment ahead of his decision.

...Gardner is ranked by Rivals as a three-star prospect and the No. 144 recruit overall in the 2023 class.

...He has only taken official visits to Texas Tech and Dayton.

...Gardner is making his college decision on September 30th at 7:30 pm PST. He will choose between Texas Tech, Dayton, Kansas, USC, Saint Mary's, and Pepperdine.

Being around the coaching staff: "I loved the coaching staff, they all really made me feel at home. Throughout my recruitment, I talked to Coach Al Pinkins the most but I really have enjoyed getting to know the entire staff."

What stood out from the visit: "The visit went really well. My family and I got to go out and hang with the players and we all went to the football game vs. Houston which was really cool to see Texas Tech win in overtime. Seeing the crazy fan base and support system was really what stood out to me though. Getting to see the amazing facilities was also really cool."

The deciding factor: "The deciding factors for my decision will come down to the relationship with the head coach, the ability to play through mistakes, and being able to really feel comfortable with the players and coaches around me."

Best part of your game? "The best part of my game is my rebounding and my passing ability, just being able to get the ball to my teammates."

Talked to any players in the 2023 class about teaming up at Tech? "Yes, Drew Steffe and I have had some talks about teaming up together at Texas Tech."

Senior season goals: "My main goal heading into my senior season is to improve on my overall scoring and continue to build my defense ability."