Rivals100 WR Micah Hudson recaps Texas Tech visit

One of the best wide receivers in the country was on campus at Texas Tech over the weekend to take in spring practice. 2024 Lake Belton wideout Micah Hudson made the trip from Central Texas where he got to catch up with Texas Tech Director of Scouting Brian Nance and check out Raiderland.

This wasn't Hudson's first trip to Lubbock nor did he arrive without any connections to the university as Hudson's dad, Desmond Royal, was a defensive lineman for the Red Raiders in the mid-to-late 80's.

What you need to know...

... Hudson announced his offer from Texas Tech back on November 21st, 2021

... He has since picked up additional offers from TCU, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Western Kentucky and Penn State

... As a sophomore Hudson put up 45 receptions for 851 yards and 9 touchdowns

... Hudson was named to the Padilla Poll All State Football Team following his sophomore season

Unofficial visit: "What I saw on my visit was the spring practice. That was the main thing really. We took photos when I got there, we saw the field and really just watching practice and observing. Seeing the players, how they move and things like that."

Coach Nance: "At Texas Tech I talk to coach (Brian) Nance. I built up a great relationship with him when he was at Baylor and we usually talk at least twice a week. I can trust him and he can trust me, so I think that's a good relationship.

He's recruiting me because he knows what kind of caliber player I am. He knows that I could be a good asset to the team and bring something to the table for Texas Tech."

Joey McGuire: "I shook his hand and talked to him but it really wasn't a sit down, it was more of a 'hey what's up, thank you for having me' you know?"