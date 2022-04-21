Rivals100 WR Micah Hudson recaps Texas Tech visit
One of the best wide receivers in the country was on campus at Texas Tech over the weekend to take in spring practice. 2024 Lake Belton wideout Micah Hudson made the trip from Central Texas where he got to catch up with Texas Tech Director of Scouting Brian Nance and check out Raiderland.
This wasn't Hudson's first trip to Lubbock nor did he arrive without any connections to the university as Hudson's dad, Desmond Royal, was a defensive lineman for the Red Raiders in the mid-to-late 80's.
What you need to know...
... Hudson announced his offer from Texas Tech back on November 21st, 2021
... He has since picked up additional offers from TCU, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Western Kentucky and Penn State
... As a sophomore Hudson put up 45 receptions for 851 yards and 9 touchdowns
... Hudson was named to the Padilla Poll All State Football Team following his sophomore season
Unofficial visit: "What I saw on my visit was the spring practice. That was the main thing really. We took photos when I got there, we saw the field and really just watching practice and observing. Seeing the players, how they move and things like that."
Coach Nance: "At Texas Tech I talk to coach (Brian) Nance. I built up a great relationship with him when he was at Baylor and we usually talk at least twice a week. I can trust him and he can trust me, so I think that's a good relationship.
He's recruiting me because he knows what kind of caliber player I am. He knows that I could be a good asset to the team and bring something to the table for Texas Tech."
Joey McGuire: "I shook his hand and talked to him but it really wasn't a sit down, it was more of a 'hey what's up, thank you for having me' you know?"
Thoughts on Texas Tech: "This was actually my second time being there. I went there before but I was there for a camp.
What surprised me was really the offense is better now. They're taking more shots down the field now since they have a new offensive coordinator, so they're not afraid to throw the ball deep if they need to."
Schools recruiting him the hardest: "I just talked to Western Kentucky and Penn State yesterday, so those are my two newest offers. Really I'd say Texas Tech, LSU and Texas A&M are hitting me up the most.
I definitely want to get down to Alabama and talk to coach Saban and them, and I also want to go to Georgia too and see what they got down there."
Other sports: "I'm doing track and that's about it really. I run the 4 x 100 meters and the 4 x 200 meters."
What he brings to the field: "I'd say my ability to go up and get the ball. I'm really strong with my hands and my forearms are really strong, so when you try to knock the ball down you're gonna have a hard time knocking it down.
I'd say that and me being a smart player, just knowing the situation. Most people just line up and just run the play and they don't know where they're at. It could be you gotta get 10 yards to get a first down and it's third down and they run a shorter route but sometimes you gotta adjust your route because the safety might be in the way. You might have to do something different like that, just little things like that."