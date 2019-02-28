North Shore LB Corey Flagg is one of the coaching staff's top targets on defense in 2020

The Rivals.com national team released the updated national and state rankings last week, including a newly updated Texas Top 90 for the 2020 class. Of the 90 prospects listed, 21 prospects have already verbally committed to other programs. Due to the coaching change, some of these prospects received their original offer from the previous coaching staff and may or may not have the same level of interest from the new coaching staff.

On average, Texas Tech usually signs 4-6 prospects from this annual list of the top prospects in the state of Texas. Last year the list of Texas Top 100 prospects included names like Alan Bowman and Ta'Zhawn Henry, both players who made an impact as true freshman. Here is a breakdown of the current Texas Tech targets on the updated Texas Top 90 for the 2020 class, split between the targets on offense and defense.

Please keep in mind, these are only prospects listed in the current Top 90, not an overview of the program's overall recruiting efforts.



OFFENSE

There were 14 total targets listed on the offensive side of the ball - six (6) wide receivers, three (3) running backs, two (2) tight ends and three (3) offensive linemen.





Fouonji, a West Texas product, headlines the list of wide receivers targets featured in the Texas Top 90 for the 2020 class. The 6-foot-4, 184-pound prospect was in town for the program's junior day event this past weekend.

Marvin Mims Kevontre Bradford Jay Wilkerson Quentin Johnston Thaddaeus Johnson

Mims, Bradford and Johnston all received their offers from the previous coaching staff. Wilkerson and Johnson are both receiving interest from the new coaching staff and both players are working on scheduling unofficial visits to the South Plains.



Horace was on of the new coaching staff's first offers after arriving at Texas Tech and he remains one of the top targets at tight end for the 2020 class. Bishop Dunne tight end Elijah Yelverton added an offer from the Red Raiders earlier this month.



Sneed, listed as an all-purpose back, received an offer from the Red Raiders in late January and holds eight (8) total offers.

Ty Jordan Kendal Taylor

Jordan was offered by the previous staff and is in contact with the new running backs coach. He is talking with the new staff about scheduling an unofficial visit or attending the scrimmage in Frisco later this spring. Taylor, listed as an all-purpose back, received an offer from the Red Raiders earlier this month and is working on scheduling an unofficial visit to the South Plains.



Bailey was in town over the weekend for the program's junior day event and the offer from Texas Tech was the first in-state offer he received.

Andrej Karic Ty'Kieast Crawford

Karic received his offer from the previous coaching staff and there has not been a lot of communication since the transition.

Crawford announced his offer from the Red Raiders last night, only a day after the standout prospect reopened his recruitment and decommitted from Baylor. He has added several new offers this off-season, including three (3) new offers yesterday alone.

DEFENSE

There were 11 total targets listed on the defensive side of the ball - one (1) defensive tackle, three (3) defensive ends, one (1) linebacker and six (6) defensive backs.



Nwankwo, who is also a state finalist in wrestling, received an offer from the Red Raiders in late January and holds eight (8) total offers.



Princely received an offer from the Red Raiders in late January and currently lists 17 offers from programs across the country.

Alfred Collins Robert Wooten

Collins holds an offer from the Red Raiders, but most are expecting him to stay close to home and commit to the Longhorns. Wooten is a prospect who has added several offers this off-season, including an offer from the Red Raiders earlier this month.



Flagg was a longtime target for the previous coaching staff and the new coaching staff seems to have picked up where things left off during the transition. The standout prospect mentioned the coaches from Texas Tech have shown a lot of love and have treated him like a top target. He has previously taken an unofficial visit to the South Plains and plans to officially visit Lubbock once 2020 prospects are allowed to begin taking official visits on April 1st.

