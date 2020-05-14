The Rivals national team rolled out the latest rankings updates for the 2021 recruiting class this week. These updates include the Rivals 250, position rankings and state rankings across the nation.

The Texas Tech coaches currently hold eight (8) verbal commitments for the 2021 class, seven (7) from Texas and one (1) from Oklahoma, and the class is currently ranked as the No. 43 overall class in the nation and the No. 5 overall class in the Big 12 conference.

For this update, RedRaiderSports will focus on Texas Tech commitments and targets in the updated Rivals 250, state rankings and position rankings.



RIVALS 250

The updated Rivals 250 rankings include the following...

...35 prospects from the state of Texas ...20 uncommitted prospects and 15 committed prospects ...14 prospects ranked inside of the Rivals 100

...the programs with commitments from Rivals 250 prospects from Texas include...

Ohio State USC Texas LSU Texas A&M SMU Florida State Oklahoma

Mississippi State



The city of Lubbock makes an appearance on the Rivals 250, as Coronado quarterback and Mississippi State commitment Sawyer Robertson was a big riser in the rankings update.

The now four-star prospect jumped from no ranking in either the state or national rankings to the No. 240 overall prospect in the nation. In his commitment announcement in late March, Robertson announced he will also play baseball for the Bulldogs.



TEXAS TECH TARGETS IN THE RIVALS 250

Fatheree is listed as the No. 214 overall prospect in the nation and the Texas Tech coaches have been down to Richmond Foster for a few of his basketball games this past Fall before all sports were essentially shut down.

The 6-foot-8, 275-pound prospect announced a Top 9 list of schools in late February that included Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Fatheree has not visited campus at this point, so the coaching staff will have to work on getting him to Lubbock once the NCAA allows visits again.



Valdez is listed as the No. 217 overall prospect in the nation and is the Texas Tech coaching staff's top target at the running back position. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound prospect had visited campus several times already, and had plans to officially visit this summer, but with the dead period being extended those official visits have all been cancelled. The Red Raiders are still in a great position with Valdez and the main competition for his commitment includes Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and others.



STATE RANKINGS

The updated state rankings went from a Top 145 to a Top 100 for the state of Texas, and the updated rankings include...

...68 prospects on offense QB - 14 prospects RB - 13 prospects WR - 14 prospects TE - 6 prospects OL - 19 prospects ATH - 2 prospects

...32 prospects on defense DT - 2 prospects DE - 9 prospects LB - 7 prospects DB - 12 prospects ATH - 2 prospects

...49 committed prospects, so basically half of the Top 100 list

...the programs with commitments from Texas Top 100 prospects include...

Texas - 9 commits Baylor - 5 commits Texas Tech - 4 commits SMU - 4 commits Texas A&M - 3 commits LSU - 3 commits Mississippi State - 2 commits USC - 2 commits Oklahoma - 2 commits Ohio State - 1 commit Florida State - 1 commit Miami - 1 commit Virginia Tech - 1 commit Notre Dame - 1 commit Arkansas - 1 commit Tennessee - 1 commit Stanford - 1 commit Boise State - 1 commit Oregon - 1 commit Virginia - 1 commit Minnesota - 1 commit TCU - 1 commit Arizona State - 1 commit Houston - 1 commit

...27 prospects committed to in-state programs, 22 prospects committed to out of state programs





TEXAS TECH - THE COMMITMENTS

Longtime quarterback commitment Behren Morton is now listed as the No. 68 overall prospect in the state, dropping from the No. 53 overall prospect since the last rankings update earlier this year. He debuted as the No. 33 overall prospect in the state last summer, then hovered around the 50-60 spots until dropping 15 spots to No. 68 overall.



E'Maurion Banks is one of the newest Texas Tech commitments and he is now listed as the No. 73 overall prospect in the state, dropping from the No. 62 overall prospect since the last rankings update earlier this year. He debuted as the No. 56 overall prospect in the state last summer, then dropped into the 60s until dropping 11 spots to No. 73 overall.



Longtime wide receiver commit Jerand Bradley is now listed as the No. 75 overall prospect in the state, dropping from the No. 63 overall prospect since the last rankings update earlier this year. He debuted as the No. 62 overall prospect in the state last summer, then dropped slightly in the 60s until dropping 12 spots to No. 75 overall.



Jack Tucker is one of the newest Texas Tech commitments and he is now listed as the No. 96 overall prospect in the state, jumping 41 spots from the previous Texas Top 145 where he was listed as the No. 137 overall prospect in the state.



Solomon Wright is the most recent Texas Tech commitment and the only prospect from outside of the state for now. He is now listed as the No. 15 overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma, dropping three spots from his last ranking as the No. 12 overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma. He originally debuted as the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma in December.



TEXAS TECH - THE TARGETS

These are current targets listed in the updated Texas Top 100, prospects with offers from Texas Tech and that are still considering the Red Raiders. Full list of 2021 offers



POSITION RANKINGS

OFFENSE

DEFENSE