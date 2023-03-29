Earlier this month, the Texas Tech coaches hosted several recruits for the program's first junior day of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

One of the top targets in town that weekend was Katy Paetow defensive end Loghan Thomas. The four-star standout recently connected with RedRaiderSports to recap the visit, his relationship with the Texas Tech coaches and more.

What you need to know...

...Thomas announced his offer from the Red Raiders on January 22, 2022

...the 6-foot-4, 210-pound defender currently lists 23 total offers, including offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas, USC and others

...the four-star prospect was named the District 10-5A-I Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore and earned Third Team All-District Defense honors as a junior

TTU Junior Day: "It was a good day, mostly spending time with the coaching staff. The Texas Tech coaches were very welcoming. This was my third visit to Lubbock, I had been to another junior day and attended a game last year against West Virginia. The gameday environment was good, I really enjoyed the experience.

"I mostly spent time with Coach (James) Lockhart, Coach (C.J.) Ah You and Coach (Joey) McGuire on the visit. They have mostly said that they are building something special at Texas Tech and want me to become a part of it. I would say this visit was more casual, we certainly met and watched video of their defense, but we all went to the Tech basketball game together and spent a ton of time together."

Top 10, why TTU: "I would say just the season they had last year and the opportunity they have for me at Texas Tech. Coach McGuire has done a great job of turning around the program and the culture there."