Texas Tech at the top of the list for four-star RB Ace Rowden

Texas Tech hosted its first major official visit weekend of the summer and one of the top attendees was four-star New Boston (TX) running back Ashton “Ace” Rowden. With only one visit out to Lubbock prior, Rowden got to take in the full Tech experience as part of a star-studded cast of recruits in West Texas.

RedRaiderSports.com caught up with Rowden to recap the action…

What you need to know…

… The Red Raiders were Rowden’s fifth offer, putting their hat in the ring for his services in January this year.

… Rowden boasts 22 offers to date, including TCU, Houston, Arkansas and Kansas State, among others.

… Tech was Rowden’s second official visit of his summer plans. He visited TCU May 30 to get the ball rolling.

… According to his MaxPreps page, Rowden rushed for 1,337 yards and 14 touchdowns on 146 carries in nine games for New Boston. He also added two touchdowns on two receptions.