Class of 2020 linebacker Josh White discusses Texas Tech offer
Texas Tech offered 2020 Cypress Creek HS linebacker Josh White on Friday evening. The sophomore has seen his recruitment tick up this spring, as he has picked up offers from Iowa State, SMU, Tulsa, Memphis and now Texas Tech in the month of May alone.
"I was really amazed by the offer because it's a big school, so it really caught me by surprise."
— Josh White
