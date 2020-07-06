RedRaiderSports - RHP Kyle Robinson talks Texas Tech commitment

Texas Tech baseball annually recruits top 25 classes, and they added another big piece to the future with Marshall HS (Virginia) pitcher Kyle Robinson.

"The recruiting process right now is interesting for sure. I was anticipating a big spring/summer for me and it certainly didn't look at all how I thought it would. But I’m happy to be back out on the field and with the help of some great coaches, I was able to find a great fit both athletically and academically at Texas Tech."

Robinson will play his senior season in Virginia after spending the previous two seasons at Randolph high school at Randolph Air Force Base in Universal City, Texas.

"My dad is in the Air Force and I spent the last two years in Texas. Our family has just relocated again, and I will finish up my senior year in Virginia."

While Robinson is glad to be back around his friends, he is ready to get to Lubbock and start his career as a Red Raider.

"While I’m loving being back with old teammates and friends, I can’t wait to contribute wherever I can to the Red Raider family. ￼I love to compete and can’t wait to do it at such a high level."