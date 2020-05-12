Texas Tech's 2006 signing class was a breakthrough group in many ways for Mike Leach's program. On paper, it was the highest-ranked class that he signed during his 10 seasons on the South Plains thanks to three Rivals250 signees and touted junior college transfer Ofa Mohetau. Even more importantly, this group outplayed its ranking; it formed the backbone of teams that won 29 games from 2007-09.

"I think our coaches did a great job as far as recruiting this year," Leach said during his annual signing day press conference. "This is the best class we've had since I've been here. We're really proud of all these guys and proud to have them all on board and proud to have them as Red Raiders."

While head coaches at practically every major college football program routinely claim that their latest recruiting class is the best of their tenure, Leach's comments in 2006 were spot-on. Rivals.com ranked Tech's haul No. 25 in the country and No. 4 in the Big 12 and listed 11 of the Red Raiders' 28 in-state signees in its Texas Top 100 -- the program's best finish in each category during Leach's tenure.

This class was not without its flaws, though. Texas Tech signed a staggering 34 prospects in 2006. That number not only led the country that year, but has since only been topped twice by Power Five programs, first by Oregon State (35) in 2007 and then Ole Miss (37) in 2009. With such a large signing class, a certain amount of attrition was expected; six signees never made it to campus because of grades or, in the case of Trevor Reilly, an LDS mission.

For all the success that this class saw as Red Raiders, it had nearly as many high-profile flameouts and busts as home runs. Daniel Johnson was a member of the Rivals100 for most of the 2006 recruiting cycle and was expected to contribute right away to a Red Raider team that graduated both of its starting safeties, same with fellow four-star Leonard Hewitt. Neither ever made it to campus. Mohetau was also thought to be an immediate impact signee due to Texas Tech's lack of depth up front, but he never developed into more than a reserve.

Ultimately, what makes the Red Raiders' 2006 class far and away Leach's best on the South Plains was the signing of a prospect that was a relative late-bloomer: Michael Crabtree.

"We're looking at him as a wide receiver where, with the ball in his hands and letting him run with it, I think he's an incredible threat," Leach said on signing day. "Anytime he's gotten the ball in his hands he's really good."

How prophetic those words turned out to be.