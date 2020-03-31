Texas Tech's 2005 signing class was not as flashy as the group the program had signed the year before; Lufkin's McKinner Dixon was the only prospect ranked higher than a three-star to sign with the Red Raiders that year, compared to five in 2004. But what the 2005 class lacked in star power, it appeared to make up for with stability and balance.

For the first time since 1999, Texas Tech did not sign a single junior college prospect. In fact, the bulk of the team's signees came from the Texas high school football ranks, with the only exceptions being Shawn Byrnes (Arizona), Pete Richardson (Oklahoma) and Chris Todd (Kentucky). Perhaps most importantly, all 21 signees qualified academically and reported in time to participate in preseason camp.

"I think it's the best recruiting class we've had since I've been here," then head coach Mike Leach said at the time. "A couple of the things that we're particularly proud of with this recruiting class is the academics of this group, all of them should be on pace to qualify."

Indeed, on paper, the Red Raiders' 2005 class was definitely in the discussion for Leach's best class up to that point. It was ranked No. 37 nationally, fifth in the Big 12 - the program's previous five classes finished no better than sixth in the conference - and nine of the program's 18 in-state signees were ranked in Rivals.com's Texas Top100.

True to form, like he did in almost all of his signing day press conferences, Leach noted how little use he had for recruiting rankings.

"Suffice it to say that the rankings or how many stars someone got, receives virtually no consideration in our selection process," he said. "We look at film and decide if we think they can play or not, and proud to say that we believe all of these guys have the potential to be great players and representatives of this class."

While the potential may have been there, the production never was - just nine of Tech's 2005 signees ended up exhausting their eligibility with the Red Raiders, and only five of those were multi-year starters.