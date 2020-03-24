Mike Leach's fourth signing class at Texas Tech came at an exciting time for the program. The Red Raiders were fresh off of a nine-win season that saw them sweep their in-state rivals and notch the the program's first bowl victory in seven years. The class that Leach signed that February seemed to continue that momentum.

"This is by far the best recruiting class I've had since I've been at Texas Tech," he said at Texas Tech's National Signing Day press conference. "For those that care, it's ranked as high as No. 14 in the country. I don't pay attention to that really on who we selected or any other lists. The biggest point of emphasis on this class was defensive backs and offensive linemen and I thought we really did a good job at fortifying our troops in that regard."

While some media outlets did list the class as high as No. 14 due to some questionable JUCO evaluations, Rivals.com ranked Texas Tech's 2003 haul as the 44th-best class in the country. And though opinions differed on how it compared to other classes around the country, Leach felt that the newcomers would add much-needed depth to his team.

"That was the biggest key was to get depth," he explained. "Previously when Tech was on probation, the position that took the biggest hit as far as scholarships was the offensive line. We were committed to get the numbers up at that position scholarship-wise. We would like to have 18 in the program on scholarship at a time, and so that was one of the points of emphasis.

"Of course, in the secondary, our two corners graduated so that position is wide open. DBs are among the best athletes on the field, so they have a lot of flexibility to do a lot of things. Big ones can occasionally play linebacker or safety, and they have great special teams potential."

Despite its initial promise, the Red Raiders' 2003 class would ultimately go down as one of the more disappointing classes in Leach's tenure on the South Plains. There were few multi-year contributors in the class, and more than half of the 24 prospects that inked with Texas Tech that February either never made it to campus or left the program before exhausting their eligibility.