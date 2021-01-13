Reviewing the Rivals 2022 Texas Top 80
The Texas Tech coaching staff will continue to finalize the 2021 recruiting class, but with the calendar now flipped to 2021, it is time to begin learning more about the talent available in the 202...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news