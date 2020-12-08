RedRaiderSports - Reviewing the latest Rivals TX Top 100

The Rivals team updated the national, position and state rankings this past week. In this update, we look at the updated Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2021 recruiting class. The early signing period is approaching in less than 10 days, and with the playoffs underway around the state, there are only a handful of prospects still playing this season. There should be one more update next February, but for now, these are the Top 100 prospects in the state of Texas - a state absolutely loaded with talent on a year in, year out basis. Remember, there are over a million kids across the country playing high school football, and the state of Texas averages around 160,000-plus of those per year. In the Rivals.com recruiting database alone, there are 2,322 prospects listed from the state of Texas in the 2021 class. This article reviews the Texas Tech commitments, remaining targets, schools recruiting the Top 100 prospects, the remaining uncommitted prospects and more.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW...



...of the Top 100 prospects, there are 85 committed and 15 uncommitted prospects listed ...there are 40 prospects committed to out-of-state programs ...there are two (2) sets of brothers listed, the Brockermeyers (Alabama OL commits) and the Greens (Oklahoma State WR commits) ...there are 18 offensive linemen listed in the Top 100, an eye-opening number at one of the game's most important positions ...along those same lines, there are 10 quarterbacks listed and 11 running backs listed in the Top 100



TEXAS TECH COMMITS IN THE TEXAS TOP 100

REMAINING TARGETS IN THE TEXAS TOP 100

The coaches offered Lee last month, and now the former UTSA commitment has a Top 8 that includes the Red Raiders, Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas, Utah, TCU, Tennessee and SMU. The three-star standout is a late bloomer on the recruiting trail and is expected to play slot receiver at the next level.

Although the longtime target verbally committed to USC in October, the coaches have continued to recruit Buchanan and will continue until he signs with the Trojans - either this month or next February. Signs point to Buchanan signing with USC this month, but the coaches had him on a Zoom call with the other 2021 commitments just last night and continue to pursade him to flip.

Rawls committed to Oklahoma State last week, and is most likely to sign with the Cowboys this month. It came down to Oklahoma State or Texas Tech for the three-star standout, and the coaches will continue to speak with him before the early signing day.

PROGRAMS RECRUITING THE TEXAS TOP 100

TX Top 100 Commitments by Conference Conference # of Commitments Big 12 32 SEC 27 Pac 12 10 Big 10 4 ACC 4 Non-Power 5 8

There are 85 total committed prospects and 31 different programs with a commitment listed in the Top 100.

Here is a list of the programs, sorted by number of prospects committed...

Texas - 11 Texas A&M - 9 Texas Tech - 5 Baylor - 5 Alabama - 4 Oklahoma - 4 USC - 4 Arkansas - 4 Auburn - 4 Oklahoma State - 4 SMU - 4 LSU - 3 Arizona State - 2 Mississippi State - 2 Houston - 2 TCU - 2 Ohio State - 1 Tennessee - 1 Florida State - 1 California - 1 Clemson - 1 Miami - 1 Stanford - 1 Nebraska - 1 Boise State - 1 Duke - 1 Michigan - 1 Oregon - 1 Minnesota - 1 Arizona - I New Mexico State - 1



TOP UNCOMMITTED PROSPECTS AND PREDICTIONS

The top schools for Wheaton include Alabama, Oklahoma and LSU. Prediction: Oklahoma

The top schools for Foster include Texas A&M, Oregon and Oklahoma. Prediction: Texas A&M

The top schools for Adeleye include Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida. Prediction: Alabama

This has been a Texas and Texas A&M battle all along, and most believe the Aggies have led for a while. Prediction: Texas A&M

The top schools for Johnson include Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas and LSU. Prediction: LSU

The top schools for Byrd include Texas, SMU, Oklahoma, Auburn and LSU. Prediction: SMU

The top schools for Watkins include TCU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Prediction: Texas A&M

Strickland is a late bloomer in this recruiting class, and this now seems like a Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M battle. Prediction: Oklahoma

A former Oklahoma verbal commitment, Johnson is now being recruited by Texas A&M and TCU among others. Prediction: TCU

The top schools for McCaskill are USC and Auburn. Prediction: Auburn

Henry currently has a Top 8 and Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas, TCU and Texas are all involved. Prediction: Ole Miss

Abiara is a former Notre Dame verbal commitment, but the standout prospect is sorting through a legal situation and many believe it led to him reopening his recruitment. Oklahoma, SMU and Texas are schools in contact with Abiara among others. Prediction: too early to say

The top schools for Cade include Texas, LSU and Alabama. Prediction: Texas