On Monday, Texas Tech Athletics released a statement that freshman Khavon Moore would not play in any of the games that remain for the season and that he will seek a medical hardship.

Moore played in two minutes this season against Iowa State back in January, after he was healing from a leg injury all season. When his name was called, he was met with cheers from the crowd. However, this would be the last time fans saw him, with questions lingering of whether he would return until the statement was released. Previously, in a now-deleted tweet, Moore said he was 100 percent healthy and was just waiting for an opportunity.

In the press conference that preceded this Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma State, head coach Chris Beard said Moore has been great in handling this process. When asked about whether Moore will still travel with the team for the rest of the season, Beard reiterated that the statement said he would not play in any games.

To obtain a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA, Tech must apply but they can be accepted or denied the waiver. The waiver would allow Moore to have another year since he was not able to play this season, besides those two minutes.

According to AthleticScholarship.net, the requirements for an athlete to receive the waiver is they must obviously suffer an injury during college or senior year in high school. The injury must all be season-ending, occur before the second half of a season and lastly, any athlete seeking a medical waiver can not have played in more than 30 percent of the season or three games. The only thing that could stop Moore from getting the waiver, is what the NCAA would constitute the half of the season for Tech basketball. Tech had played 17 games out of the 31 regular season games in total before Moore entered in the Iowa State game. The ruling could go either way.

For the Red Raiders, they continue on to play Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and then come back to Lubbock to play Baylor at 1 p.m. on Saturday. From then on, Tech is in the home stretch, playing against Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas, before capping off the regular season against Iowa State in Ames. The next stop would be Kansas City, to play for the Big 12 Championship.